CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Down 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 35.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $6,582.72 and $19.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006519 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000248 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.