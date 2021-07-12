Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.86, for a total value of $1,159,650.00.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00.

Shares of MSCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $559.95. The stock had a trading volume of 221,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,666. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $563.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in MSCI by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

