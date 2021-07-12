CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) Director Sells $1,158,792.40 in Stock

CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40.
Shares of NYSE:CDW traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.33. 626,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,953. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58.
About CDW
