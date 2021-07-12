CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) Director Sells $1,158,792.40 in Stock

CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40.

Shares of NYSE:CDW traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.33. 626,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,953. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

