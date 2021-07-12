CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) Insider Sells $573,546.00 in Stock

CDW Co. (NYSE:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00.

CDW traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $176.33. The company had a trading volume of 627,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,953. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

