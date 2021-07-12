Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003033 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $52.08 million and approximately $534,915.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.00896272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 51,811,718 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

