Centaur 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.32 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $1.32 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

