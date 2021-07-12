Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NYSE:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen Sells 90,128 Shares

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NYSE:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 90,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $618,278.08.

Shares of NYSE:CDEV traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,303. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

