CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

CNP opened at $25.47 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 274,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

