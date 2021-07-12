Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson Sells 8,526 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 8,526 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $196,098.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,125. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.