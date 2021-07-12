Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson Sells 8,526 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 8,526 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $196,098.00.
Shares of NYSE:LEU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,125. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.97.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.