Cesar Cernuda Sells 14,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NYSE:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NYSE:NTAP) President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00.
Shares of NYSE NTAP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,607. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19.
About NetApp
Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.