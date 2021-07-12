CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,662 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,765 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

