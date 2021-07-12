CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,729. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $450.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

