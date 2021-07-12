CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,951 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.72. 44,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.42.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,665 shares of company stock worth $43,807,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

