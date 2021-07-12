CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $305,321,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $401.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,518. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $286.63 and a 52 week high of $400.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

