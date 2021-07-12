CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,983,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,610,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,740,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $79.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

