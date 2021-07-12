CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Contango Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 52.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $27,000. 22.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,507. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

