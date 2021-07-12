CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,514.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after acquiring an additional 152,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.89.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.69. 65,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,556. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

