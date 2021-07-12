CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in Altria Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $47.57. 118,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,968,331. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.