CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.15. The company had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

