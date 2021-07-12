CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,881 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $561,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.94. The stock had a trading volume of 220,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,360,924. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.54. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

