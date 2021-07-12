CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 874 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,177 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.64. 111,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,742,017. The firm has a market cap of $255.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $161.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,118 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,800 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

