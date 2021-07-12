CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

ASO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.18. 14,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $413,250,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.