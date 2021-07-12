CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,485.22. 41,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,750. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 117.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,587.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,290.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

