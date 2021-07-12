CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.34

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.34 and last traded at $92.23, with a volume of 1840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

