Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upgraded Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,485. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

