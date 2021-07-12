Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $384.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.57 and a twelve month high of $384.92.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

