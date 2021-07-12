ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $271,241.01

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $271,241.01 and $2,549.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00116351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00162572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.78 or 1.00002053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.08 or 0.00975199 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

