ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $41,321.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,193.29 or 1.00092708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00041357 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007348 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00056824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

