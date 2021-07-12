Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post sales of $34.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.12 billion and the lowest is $31.62 billion. Chevron reported sales of $13.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $136.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.02 billion to $152.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.10 billion to $150.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $104.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

