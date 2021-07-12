Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.09. 253,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,438,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.37. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

