Chi Gastoken (CHI) Hits Market Cap of $304,704.14

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $304,704.14 and $176,380.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.