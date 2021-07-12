Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.72. 11,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,406,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

