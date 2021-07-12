Christopher A. Wright Sells 60,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 60,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $975,600.00.

LBRT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

