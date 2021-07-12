Christopher Dawson Sells 11,162 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 11,162 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $497,601.96.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 8,612 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $435,853.32.

Shares of NYSE:RUN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.57. 4,822,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,637,885. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

