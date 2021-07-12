Christopher Isaac Stone Sells 5,000 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NYSE:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00.
BYND traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 78,165 shares.
Beyond Meat Company Profile
