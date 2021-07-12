Chromia One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.08 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. Chromia has a total market cap of $69.57 million and $33.08 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.80 or 0.00893412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005519 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

