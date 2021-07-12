CIBC Raises MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$74.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTYFF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded up $5.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.68. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.