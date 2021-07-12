Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Head to Head Survey

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -635.11% -363.37% -120.56% Cortexyme N/A -45.84% -42.02%

44.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $12.07 million 7.52 -$72.11 million ($1.80) -1.04 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.63) -22.38

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cortexyme 1 1 2 0 2.25

Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 282.98%. Cortexyme has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.24%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Cortexyme on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

