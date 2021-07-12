Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 5.3%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 6,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,994,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after purchasing an additional 788,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $26,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $20,778,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $24,292,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

