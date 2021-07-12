Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.19.

Cineplex stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.78. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

