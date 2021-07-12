Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.
CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.19.
Cineplex stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.78. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.76.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
