Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.
CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.
CGX traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$15.81. 835,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
