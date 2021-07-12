Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

CGX traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$15.81. 835,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

