Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$18.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.19.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CGX traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,076. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.