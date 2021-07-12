Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$18.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.19.
Shares of CGX traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,076. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
