Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NYSE:CRUS) VP Sells $531,196.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NYSE:CRUS) VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.98. 278,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,985. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

