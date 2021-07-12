Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez Sells 50,000 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00.
CSCO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.23. 13,974,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,348,426. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.