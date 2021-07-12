Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Holdings Reduced by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP decreased its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,671 shares during the quarter. Citi Trends accounts for 16.2% of Cowbird Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cowbird Capital LP owned approximately 4.70% of Citi Trends worth $37,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Citi Trends by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.91. 972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,689. The company has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.81. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.