Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $480.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.
DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.85.
DPZ opened at $477.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.75. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $479.67. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.
In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
