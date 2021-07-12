Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $480.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.85.

DPZ opened at $477.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.75. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $479.67. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

