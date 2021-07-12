Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Reiterates Neutral Rating for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Orange stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.28. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

