Claudia Michel Meer Purchases 3,000 Shares of iSun, Inc. (NYSE:ISUN) Stock

iSun, Inc. (NYSE:ISUN) Director Claudia Michel Meer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00.
iSun stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 61,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,783. iSun, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $32.24.
iSun Company Profile
