Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Clean Harbors worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Clean Harbors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $92.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.