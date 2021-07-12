Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Trading Up 8.7%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s stock price was up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 13,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 207,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Clene in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Clene alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.